Diamond League increases prize money ahead of launch of rival Grand Slam Track

The Diamond League will offer record prize money to athletes in 2025 as World Athletics’ flagship series looks to ward off the threat of Grand Slam Track.

Michael Johnson’s upstart venture will launch next year and has already recruited some of athletics’ biggest names, including Josh Kerr and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

While not a direct rival, the track-only series is set to offer significant financial rewards as it attempts to shake up the sport.

But after a strong season either side of the Olympics, the Diamond League has upped the money on offer to competitors at each of its 15 stops in 13 countries.

Prize money of more than $9m (£6.8m) will be available in 2025, the highest in the history of the series, while top athletes will also receive promotional fees.

“The Wanda Diamond League remains committed to rewarding the athletes more, whilst at the same time ensuring the long term sustainability of the series, so it continues to provide vital competition to the athletes for many more years to come,” said Petr Stastny, the CEO of Diamond League AG.

( REUTERS )

“In an ever-changing landscape in the sports, media and entertainment world, we have always been on the forefront of innovation in our sport of athletics. Featuring a total of 32 disciplines over each season, we provide the world’s best athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest possible level.

Entering a 16th year, the new Diamond League season will begin in April and conclude with a two-day final in Zurich on 27th and 28th August.

Johnson unveiled details of his new competition ahead of Paris 2024 in June, with core athletes in a number of disciplines beginning to be unveiled.

American middle-distance runners Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse will compete alongside Kerr, while Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek are the first two inclusions in the men’s sprinting field.

Four GST Racers will be named in each event category and race in two categories, with four “challengers” joining each discipline at each of the four Slams.

Dates and host venues for Grand Slam Track are yet to be confirmed.