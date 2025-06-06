Diamond League 2025: Rome schedule and start times
The Diamond League season picks up in Europe as the action intensifies for some of the world’s top athletes.
The three-stop Asian swing was followed by a short trip to north Africa but this next fortnight is hectic, with four meets in quick succession.
A number of Olympic champions are in action at the event also known as the Golden Gala, among them home hero Gianmarco Tamberi in a strong high jump field that also includes Paris 2024 gold medallist Hamish Kerr.
Distance star Nadia Battocletti will also be roared on by the Rome fans as she duels with Beatrice Chebet over 5,000m, while Quincy Hall will hope to pick up his form in the 400m.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Rome?
The Rome Diamond League meeting will be held on Friday 6 June at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Four, with coverage on the channel from 8pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Rome schedule
(all times BST)
6.15pm Women’s pole vault
6.30pm Women’s discus
6.48pm Women’s triple jump
7.01pm Men’s high jump
8.04pm Women’s 400m hurdles
8.16pm Men’s 1,500m
8.27pm Men’s shot put
8.31pm Women’s 5,000m
8.35pm Men’s long jump
8.59pm Men’s 400m
9.13pm Women’s 200m
9.27pm Men’s 110m hurdles
9.38pm Men’s 100m
9.49pm Women’s 1,500m
Full live results can be found here
Diamond League 2025 venues
26 April: Xiamen, China
3 May: Shaoxing, China
16 May: Doha, Qatar
25 May: Rabat, Morocco
6 June: Rome, Italy
12 June: Oslo, Norway
15 June: Stockholm, Sweden
20 June: Paris, France
5 July: Eugene, United States
11 July: Monaco
19 July: London, United Kingdom
16 August: Chorzow, Poland
20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland
22 August: Brussels, Belgium
27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)
