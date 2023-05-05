Diamond League Doha schedule and start lists

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Diamond League returns with a star-studded opening meet in Doha tonight.

The Khalifa International Stadium will host some of the biggest names in athletics as the season kicks off - including Dina Asher-Smith in the women’s 100m.

The British star will take on Jamaica’s Sherika Jackson and the American Sha’Carri Richardson.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Diamond League Doha?

Tonight’s schedule begins at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the schedule? (All times BST)

16:00 100m National Men Heat B

16:04 Pole Vault Women

4:10 100m National Men Heat A

16:15 Discus Men

16:25 400m Hurdles B Race Men

16:32 Triple Jump Men

16:40 400m Men

17:04 400m Women

17:17 3000m Steeplechase Women

17:20 High Jump Men

17:34 400m Hurdles Men

17:44 Javelin Throw Men

17:48 100m Hurdles Women

18:00 800m Men

18:12 100m Women

18:23 3000m Men

18:41 200m Men

18:50 1500m Women

A full event and entries list can be found here.