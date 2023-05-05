Diamond League Doha schedule and start lists
Dina Asher-Smith features in a star-studded women’s 100m
The Diamond League returns with a star-studded opening meet in Doha tonight.
The Khalifa International Stadium will host some of the biggest names in athletics as the season kicks off - including Dina Asher-Smith in the women’s 100m.
The British star will take on Jamaica’s Sherika Jackson and the American Sha’Carri Richardson.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Diamond League Doha?
Tonight’s schedule begins at 4pm BST.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 5pm.
What is the schedule? (All times BST)
16:00 100m National Men Heat B
16:04 Pole Vault Women
4:10 100m National Men Heat A
16:15 Discus Men
16:25 400m Hurdles B Race Men
16:32 Triple Jump Men
16:40 400m Men
17:04 400m Women
17:17 3000m Steeplechase Women
17:20 High Jump Men
17:34 400m Hurdles Men
17:44 Javelin Throw Men
17:48 100m Hurdles Women
18:00 800m Men
18:12 100m Women
18:23 3000m Men
18:41 200m Men
18:50 1500m Women
A full event and entries list can be found here.
