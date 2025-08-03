Dina Asher-Smith sets championship record to seal 200m title at British nationals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dina Asher-Smith produced a championship record and pipped Amy Hunt to gold in the women’s 200m at the UK Athletics Championships.

The 29-year-old held off a fightback from 100m UK champion Hunt and got her head beyond the line a thousandth of a second before her rival, with Daryll Neita third in Birmingham.

Asher-Smith led round the bend but Hunt looked to overtake the three-time Olympic medallist - but the line came just in time for Asher-Smith. There was a nervous wait before the stadium announcement revealed she took the crown with a time of 22.14 seconds.

Asher-Smith said: “It was an excellent race, we needed a photo-finish because neither of us knew who had won.

“I have done this for long enough to know the only thing that matters is the Championships and Tokyo round-by-round, so I mind my own business and focus on myself. I am in great shape, and there are a few things in there that I can still tweak, so I am happy.”

Asher-Smith's time would have been enough for her to get bronze in Paris last year, showing the upward trajectory of her performance, and she believes she is in a good place ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.

She added: “I've been in great shape for quite a long time but it's about being in a good place that makes sense to you. It's a really strong place to be ahead of a championship.”

Georgia Hunter Bell added another UK title to her collection with victory in the 800m. She had to work hard for her title though, facing competition from Jemma Reekie - who finished second - and it was not until the final 150m that she got her nose in front, crossing the line in 1:59.53 to claim gold.

open image in gallery Georgia Hunter Bell's ability over both 800m and 1,500m has given her a dilemma ahead of the world championships ( Getty Images )

Hunter Bell runs in both the 800m and 1500m races but has still not made a decision on which discipline she will pick at the Tokyo games.

She explained: “I am not going to make the decision until after I have run my next Diamond League 1500 and 800, so I have a bit of time to think.

“The cons are that I am probably in better shape over 800 on the world stage, but the 1500 is first - it is hard to decide.”

Asked whether she thinks she can beat Keely Hodgkinson, who may run in the same race in Tokyo next month, she added: “I don't know.

“We train together all the time. But she's such a good athlete and it will be the first time we've raced where we're kind of close.”

open image in gallery Zharnel Hughes set a new championship record en route to winning the 200m title ( Getty Images )

Paris 2024 silver medallist Josh Kerr earned an emphatic victory in the men's 5000m final.

He was always one of the most prominent in the field and he started to stretch out the pack alongside Rory Leonard, who sprinted clear from the pack.

However, Kerr claimed the lead with two laps to go and did not look back, leaving his opponents to finish in 13 minutes 23.78 seconds. Jack Kavanagh and Leonard were second and third respectively.

He said: “It was always going to be tough out there over the last mile but I really enjoyed the first eight laps.

Elsewhere, Amber Anning won the women's 400m final in front of Victoria Ohuruogu and Charlie Dobson claimed gold in the men's race.

Zharnel Hughes completed a double gold, setting a new championship record as he won the men’s 200m just 24 hours after winning the 100m. He dedicated his 100m gold to his late aunt, whose funeral took place in Anguilla this weekend, and which he was forced to miss in order to compete in Birmingham.