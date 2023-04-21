Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eilish McColgan’s London Marathon debut in doubt due to ‘niggle’

The Scot is battling a knee problem ahead of Sunday’s race

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 April 2023 09:24
Comments
<p>Eilish McColgan may have her London Marathon debut delayed again </p>

Eilish McColgan may have her London Marathon debut delayed again

(PA Wire)

Eilish McColgan is a doubt to make her London Marathon debut on Sunday because of a knee problem.

Event organisers confirmed on Thursday evening that McColgan has delayed her travel to London to give her the best chance of competing, and so would not be attending a scheduled pre-event media conference on Friday morning.

The 32-year-old Scot, who won her first major title on the track at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will see how the injury responds before making a final decision. Organisers confirmed an update was expected by 2pm on Friday.

“Frustratingly, over the past few days, I’ve picked up a niggle in my knee,” said McColgan, whose mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996.

“I am waiting to see how it responds to treatment and want to give that as long as possible before I make a final decision on whether to race in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon.”

Recommended

McColgan had planned to run the 2022 London Marathon last October before being forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.

The problem was identified as rebound hypoglycemia, a common occurrence among endurance athletes which leads to reduced blood sugar levels and not enough glucose in the blood to meet the body’s needs.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in