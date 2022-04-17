Elaine Thompson-Herah posts fastest women’s 100m sprint time of 2022 before opting out of final in California
Last year was an incredible one for the Jamaican as she picked up three golds in Tokyo
Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women’s 100 metres in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday.
The Jamaican won her semi-final in what was her first outdoor 100m of the season. She opted not to run the final, with no reason given for her decision.
“Feels good to be back. Season opener 10:89,” the 29-year-old said on Twitter.
Thompson-Herah became the first woman to win back to back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo and capped a memorable Games with gold in the 4x100m relay.
American Twanisha Terry ended up winning the final with a wind-assisted time of 10.77 seconds.
Gabby Thomas, meanwhile, came third in the 100m and won the 200m with a fastest season time of 22.02 secs.
In the men’s event, Christian Coleman was announced in the 200m race for his return following an 18-month ban - following three missed drugs tests - but he failed to start, without any reason being specified. Fred Kerley won in 19.80 secs.
Additional reporting by Reuters
