Eliud Kipchoge reveals crazy new challenge after final major marathon in New York

Eliud Kipchoge has revealed that he intends to step away from elite-level marathon running after the New York City Marathon in November to pursue other projects — including a challenge in Antarctica.

The 40-year-old Kenyan has run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history, and became the first man to break the two-hour barrier in an unofficial record attempt in Vienna in 2019.

Kipchoge has won 11 times on the World Major Marathon circuit alongside two Olympic golds in the 26.2-mile distance, though is yet to compete in New York during his career.

As he prepares to take it on for the first time on 2 November, Kipchoge has confirmed that it is set to mark his farewell to the elite level, and earns a Seven Star award for completing every major marathon, before he pursues a “new journey”.

“November, and it’s New York…It’s a place that has been on my mind for a long time,” Kipchoge told Olympics.com. “It’s time for me to go there and get a Seven Star before embarking on my new journey of running for other things—running for a purpose.

“I will run in Antarctica! I now want to do that extreme thing that can make someone work hard. A lot is in store which I will roll out after New York…it will be an interesting journey...to do other things.”

“I will run even 50 kilometres in Saudi Arabia. I want to do that extreme thing that can make somebody work hard and also get partners to rally for a cause.”

Kipchoge last competed at the Sydney Marathon in August, finishing ninth. He last won at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.