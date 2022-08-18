Jake Wightman cruises into 800m semi-finals at European Championships

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World champion Jake Wightman cruised into the semi-finals of the European Championships on Thursday.

Wightman won gold over 1,500 metres in Eugene last month but is contesting the 800m in Munich and won the first heat in one minute 45.94 seconds to advance to the next round.

“It is what I needed to do,” the 28-year-old Scot said. “I didn’t intend on winning it but I thought that was the most comfortable way of getting through.

“Doing the 800 is a new lease of life for me. I’m not as fresh as I was in Eugene but I only have to run half the distance for this so I’m enjoying it.”

Wightman was joined in the semi-finals by Great Britain team-mates Daniel Rowden and Ben Pattison, who were third and second respectively in their heats.

“I am getting there,” Rowden said. “I am still recovering from Covid, which I got between Worlds and now, but hopefully I will get stronger and stronger as the rounds go on.”

In the women’s 800m, Olympic, World and Commonwealth silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson won her heat to qualify for the semi-finals along with team-mates Alex Bell and Jemma Reekie.

“It was all right, I’m just trying to get through the rounds,” Hodgkinson said. “It’s definitely a bit tougher (at a third championships) but that felt comfortable today.”

Reekie added: “I think I’m probably one of the only people who is happy that the summer keeps going. I’m getting better with every race, so I’m really excited at what the end of the season can bring.”

Jodie Williams ran a season’s best of 22.92 seconds to lead the qualifiers into the semi-finals of the 200m, but Beth Dobbin was disqualified for a false start in heat two.

Daryll Neita, who won bronze in the 100m on Tuesday, opted to withdraw from the 200m and 4x100m relay to prepare for the remainder of the season.

With one event remaining in the heptathlon, Jade O’Dowda lies in ninth place after a best of 6.27m in the long jump and 41.21m in the javelin. Two-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam holds a 172-point lead ahead of the 800m.

Lina Nielsen, Jessie Knight and Hayley McLean all failed to reach the final of the women’s 400m hurdles, while Jacob Paul and Seamus Derbyshire also missed out in the men’s event.