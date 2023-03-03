European Indoor Championships schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The European Athletics Indoor Championships return with Great Britain hoping to better a two-gold performance achieved from two years ago.

Despite securing 12 medals in Poland, the British team finished only fourth on the medal table, with Netherlands for the first time on top after winning four European indoor titles.

Boosted by the availability of four-time gold medallist Laura Muir - who has never won any other colour of medal at these Championships but missed out last time to focus on Olympics preparation - Britain should be strong, with Keely Hodgkinson an equally prominent middle-distance medal contender.

But with Femke Bol in supreme indoor form, the Netherlands have plenty of talent, too - and that’s not to mention an array of other European stars set to compete, including Tokyo 2020 men’s 100 metres champion Marcell Jacobs (Italy) and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held from 2-5 March at the Atakoy Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. The country hosts the event for the first time.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on the BBC, with live coverage on BBC Two every afternoon from Thursday to Saturday, and available to stream via the BBC iPlayer. Here is the broadcaster’s plans for coverage (all times GMT):

Friday, 3 March

05:45-10:30 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:30-19:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Saturday, 4 March

05:45-09:30 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:00-16:30 - BBC One, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

16:30-18:30 -BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sunday, 5 March

06:45-09:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

09:00-11:00 - iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:30-18:30 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

What is the schedule of events at the European Indoors?

All times GMT

Day 2 — Friday, 3 March 2023

6:00am 60 metres hurdles W Pentathlon

6:10am Long Jump M Qualification

6:15am Pole Vault W Qualification

6:45am High Jump W Pentathlon

6:50am 400 metres M Heats

7:40am 400 metres W Heats

8:10am Triple Jump W Qualification

8:30am 1500 metres W Heats

9:05am 60 metres W Heats

9:30am Shot Put W Pentathlon

Afternoon session

4pm High Jump M Qualification

4:05pm 60 metres W Semifinals

4:10pm Long Jump W Pentathlon

4:25pm Shot Put M Final

4:35pm 400 metres M Semifinals

4:55pm 400 metres W Semifinals

5:18pm 3000 metres W Final

5:35pm Triple Jump M Final

5:40pm 1500 metres M Final

5:53pm Shot Put W Final

6:05pm 800 metres W Pentathlon Final

6:45pm 60 metres W Final

Day 3 — Saturday, 4 March 2023

6:00am 60 metres M Heptathlon

6:04am Pole Vault M Qualification

6:20am 60 metres M Heats

6:40am Long Jump M Heptathlon

7:00am 3000 metres M Heats

7:35am 60 metres hurdles W Heats

8:05am Shot Put M Heptathlon

8:10am Long Jump W Qualification

8:20am 60 metres hurdles M Heats

Afternoon session

3:35pm High Jump M Heptathlon

3:45pm 60 metres M Semifinals

4:05pm Pole Vault W Final

4:15pm 800 metres W Semifinals

4:35pm 800 metres M Semifinals

4:50pm Triple Jump W Final

5:00pm 1500 metres W Final

5:20pm 400 metres M Final

5:30pm 400 metres W Final

5:55pm 60 metres M Final

Day 4 — Sunday, 5 March 2023

7:00am 60 metres hurdles M Heptathlon

7:12am Long Jump M Final

7:20am High Jump W Final

7:35am 60 metres hurdles M Semifinals

7:55am 60 metres hurdles W Semifinals

8:08am Pole Vault M Heptathlon

Afternoon session

4:05pm High Jump M Final

4:10pm 4 x 400 metres M Final

4:18pm Pole Vault M Final

4:25pm 4 x 400 metres W Final

4:40pm 1000 metres M Heptathlon Final

4:50pm Long Jump W Final

5:00pm 3000 metres M Final

5:22pm 800 metres M Final

5:35pm 800 metres W Final

5:55pm 60 metres hurdles W Final

6:05pm 60 metres hurdles M Final