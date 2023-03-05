European Indoor Championships schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The European Athletics Indoor Championships return with Great Britain enjoying success already.

Four-time gold medallist Laura Muir took gold on Saturday in the women’s 1,500m.

While Keely Hodgkinson hopes to lay down a marker ahead of a big year, leading to the World Championships in Budapest.

Tokyo 2020 men’s 100 metres champion Marcell Jacobs was beaten by compatriot Samuele Ceccarelli, while Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm have already won gold medals.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held from 2-5 March at the Atakoy Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. The country hosts the event for the first time.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on the BBC, with live coverage on BBC Two every afternoon from Thursday to Saturday, and available to stream via the BBC iPlayer. Here is the broadcaster’s plans for coverage (all times GMT):

Sunday, 5 March

06:45-09:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

09:00-11:00 - iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:30-18:30 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

What is the schedule of events at the European Indoors?

All times GMT

Day 4 — Sunday, 5 March 2023

7:00am 60 metres hurdles M Heptathlon

7:12am Long Jump M Final

7:20am High Jump W Final

7:35am 60 metres hurdles M Semifinals

7:55am 60 metres hurdles W Semifinals

8:08am Pole Vault M Heptathlon

Afternoon session

4:05pm High Jump M Final

4:10pm 4 x 400 metres M Final

4:18pm Pole Vault M Final

4:25pm 4 x 400 metres W Final

4:40pm 1000 metres M Heptathlon Final

4:50pm Long Jump W Final

5:00pm 3000 metres M Final

5:22pm 800 metres M Final

5:35pm 800 metres W Final

5:55pm 60 metres hurdles W Final

6:05pm 60 metres hurdles M Final