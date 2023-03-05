Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

European Indoor Championships schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online

Everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 edition

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 05 March 2023 14:36
Comments
<p>The 2023 European Indoors will be held in Turkey </p>

The 2023 European Indoors will be held in Turkey

(Getty Images)

The European Athletics Indoor Championships return with Great Britain enjoying success already.

Four-time gold medallist Laura Muir took gold on Saturday in the women’s 1,500m.

While Keely Hodgkinson hopes to lay down a marker ahead of a big year, leading to the World Championships in Budapest.

Tokyo 2020 men’s 100 metres champion Marcell Jacobs was beaten by compatriot Samuele Ceccarelli, while Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm have already won gold medals.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recommended

When are the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held from 2-5 March at the Atakoy Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. The country hosts the event for the first time.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on the BBC, with live coverage on BBC Two every afternoon from Thursday to Saturday, and available to stream via the BBC iPlayer. Here is the broadcaster’s plans for coverage (all times GMT):

Sunday, 5 March

06:45-09:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

09:00-11:00 - iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:30-18:30 - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

What is the schedule of events at the European Indoors?

All times GMT

Day 4 — Sunday, 5 March 2023

7:00am 60 metres hurdles M Heptathlon

7:12am Long Jump M Final

7:20am High Jump W Final

7:35am 60 metres hurdles M Semifinals

7:55am 60 metres hurdles W Semifinals

8:08am Pole Vault M Heptathlon

Afternoon session

4:05pm High Jump M Final

4:10pm 4 x 400 metres M Final

4:18pm Pole Vault M Final

4:25pm 4 x 400 metres W Final

4:40pm 1000 metres M Heptathlon Final

4:50pm Long Jump W Final

5:00pm 3000 metres M Final

5:22pm 800 metres M Final

5:35pm 800 metres W Final

Recommended

5:55pm 60 metres hurdles W Final

6:05pm 60 metres hurdles M Final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in