Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sprint star Gout Gout clocks world-beating time as teenager eyes Usain Bolt’s record

The 17-year-old is inching closer to Usain Bolt’s 200m record time at the same age

Flo Clifford
Sunday 16 March 2025 10:42 GMT
Comments
Gout Gout ran an even quicker time of 19.98s - but only unofficially because of the wind assistance
Gout Gout ran an even quicker time of 19.98s - but only unofficially because of the wind assistance (Getty Images)

Australian sprinter Gout Gout set the world’s quickest time over 200m for 2025, demolishing the field at the Queensland Athletics championships on Sunday.

The 17-year-old, who set a national record over the distance in December, crossed the line in 20.05s during the under-20 heats, over two seconds quicker than the rest of the field.

His time was a marked improvement on the previous best recorded this year of 20.13s, which was clocked by Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba in Texas in February, and just outside his own national record and personal best of 20.04s. It was still quicker than Peter Norman’s previous record of 20.06s, which had stood for 56 years until the youngster came along.

Recommended

Gout even broke the 20-second barrier in the U20 200m final at the meet in Brisbane, a wind-assisted 19.98s, but the time did not count due to the illegal +3.6m/s wind at his back.

Despite the unofficial time, the Queensland native can now be called the fastest Australian over 200m in all conditions. The teenager also sealed the U20 100m title at the meet on Saturday, running 10.38s in the final and 10.39s in his heat.

It appears the sky is the limit for Gout, who improved on Usain Bolt’s best 200m time as a 16-year-old - of 20.13s - with his Australian record in December. Bolt’s fastest 200m time aged 17 was 19.93s, which Gout is steadily creeping towards.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in