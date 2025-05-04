Josh Kerr finds form to secure first Grand Slam Track title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Kerr found form to take his first Grand Slam Track title in Miami after a rocky start to the season as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden dashed to another women’s short sprints success.

The novel circuit continued its second of four meets in its inaugural season at the Ansin Sports Complex, as it bids to upend business-as-usual in track with super-sized purses and an enviable roster of decorated talent.

Athletes in 12 groups - men's and women's short sprints, long sprints, short hurdles, long hurdles, short distance and long distance - compete over two races per meet with the point totals from those runs determining the champion of each group.

The American Jefferson-Wooden won Friday's 100 metres and took third in Saturday's 200m in a personal best 22.15 seconds for 18 total points, edging out her Paris relay teammate Gabby Thomas (17), who finished second in the standings.

The 1500m world champion Kerr won his signature event on Friday and finished fifth in Saturday's 800m in a personal best 1:45.01 for 16 points, two points clear of Canadian Marco Arop.

"These are going to be awesome shows that we're doing," said Kerr, who leaves Miami $100,000 (£75,000) richer after finishing a dismal seventh in Kingston last month.

"If I keep progressing the way I am, then I can come away with two more slams this year and be really proud."

The Michael Johnson-fronted startup saw plenty of empty seats in its Kingston debut but an enthusiastic Miami crowd showed up on Saturday, as world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breezed to a 52.07 win in the 400m hurdles.

Jamaican Ackera Nugent won the women's short hurdles group with 18 points after she broke the tape in the 100m flat in 11.09, equaling her personal best.

Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell, who ran the second-fastest time ever in the 100m hurdles on Friday, an astonishing 12.17, finished second overall in the group standings after finishing fourth (11.40) in the flat event.

Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago clinched the men's long sprints group with 20 points as he followed up Friday's speedy 19.86 win in the 200m with a second-place finish in the 400m in 44.32.

Reuters