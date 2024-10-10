Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Matthew Hudson-Smith has been unveiled as an eye-catching addition to Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track.

The breakaway series of track events will launch in 2025 in a bid to inject energy and investment into athletics, with four “Slams” set to be held during the inaugural season.

Olympic silver medallist Hudson-Smith joins the roster of GST racers in the long sprints category, and is joined by America’s Quincy Hall, who beat the British runner in the men’s 400m at Paris 2024.

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga, who secured bronze at the Stade de France, was unveiled as the first core athlete in the discipline earlier this year.

“I’ve been racing for a long time, and what really stands out to me about Grand Slam Track is the chance to approach the sport from a new angle,” said Hudson-Smith.

“I’ve had success on the world stage, but this league creates a new opportunity to compete in a different way. I’m ready to bring my experience, keep improving, and race alongside some of the best athletes in the world. It’s a great time for track, and I’m glad to be part of it.”

open image in gallery Quincy Hall (left) pipped Matt Hudson-Smith in Paris ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The trio will be joined by a fourth runner to form a core quartet to race over 400 and 200 metres at each of the Slams next year. A further four racers will join them at each Slam as “challengers”.

Hall and Hudson-Smith join already unveiled participants including Josh Kerr and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as Johnson, the GST founder and commissioner, looks to draw new fans to the sport.

“Quincy and Matthew are fantastic additions to Grand Slam Track,” Johnson said. “They’ve both had incredible seasons, especially with their performances in Paris, and it’s clear they’re at the top of their game.

“:What we’re building here is all about bringing together the best athletes from around the world and creating real competition that fans can get behind. Quincy and Matthew are the kind of racers who can elevate any event, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table in our inaugural season.”