Sprinter’s doping ban upheld after ‘Gatorade gummies’ defence falls flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Surinamese sprinter Issamade Asinga has lost his appeal against a four-year doping ban after claiming that contaminated Gatorade gummies he received as part of a prize caused his positive test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) upheld the World Athletics sanction on Thursday, confirming that the 20-year-old remains ineligible from May 2024, with credit for his provisional suspension served since August 2023.

Asinga tested positive for metabolites of the banned substance GW1516 during an out-of-competition control in July 2023, prompting a suspension by the World Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The Atlanta-born athlete argued that the result stemmed from Gatorade gummies given to him after being named the brand's 2023 US national boys track and field player of the year, saying he had eaten them a week before the test.

A World Athletics disciplinary tribunal first imposed the sanction in May 2024, which Cas has now confirmed following a public virtual hearing in June.

"Mr Asinga provided the AIU with an explanation that the presence of metabolites was due to Gatorade products he had been given after being awarded the title," Cas said.

"The Cas panel found that the athlete had failed to establish that, on the balance of probabilities, it was more likely than not that the gummies he ingested were contaminated with GW1516."

Cas also ruled that Asinga had not shown his violation was unintentional, meaning "a reduced sanction for No Fault or Negligence was not applicable."

Arbitrators found nothing to suggest the Gatorade gummies Asinga said he ate before his test contained anything stronger than sugar.

Reuters