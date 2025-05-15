Jakob Ingebrigtsen admits ‘embarrassment’ at being a victim of domestic violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jakob Ingebrigtsen admitted he is “embarrassed” to be a victim of domestic violence as he delivered a powerful testimony on the final day of his father’s criminal trial.

Norwegian prosecutors this week called for Ingebrigtsen’s father Gjert, 59, to be sentenced to two and a half years in prison for the alleged physical and verbal assault of Jakob and his younger sister Ingrid.

Gjert coached the double Olympic champion to the top of the podium in the 1,500m at the Tokyo Olympics. He also claimed gold in the 5,000m at Paris 2024, beating Briton Josh Kerr at the line.

Jakob described several incidents of violence at the beginning of the six-week trial - one of which alleged Gjert to have struck his son several times after receiving a negative report about his behaviour from school when he was eight.

Gjert’s legal team questioned these claims in closing, calling for their client’s acquittal. However, Jakob took to the stand to reiterate that he was telling the truth.

“It is embarrassing to be a victim of domestic violence,” he said. “I know what I have experienced with the defendant since I was a little boy, and I have had no motives for lying.

“It is embarrassing to be a victim for our family, and it does not fit into the image you have of yourself and your family. We will all carry baggage with us from this trial.”

With trial proceedings having concluded, judge Arild Dommersnes said he expects to announce a verdict on June 16.