Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kenny Bednarek hits out at Noah Lyles after shoving Olympic champion at trials

The incident happened as the US Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon

Chris Wilson
Monday 04 August 2025 12:35 BST
Comments
Bednarek finished with a silver medal ahead of Lyles in the 200m at Paris 2024
Bednarek finished with a silver medal ahead of Lyles in the 200m at Paris 2024 (Getty Images)

American sprinter Kenny Bednarek has branded compatriot Noah Lyles as “unsportsmanlike” after the latter beat him to gold in the 200m event at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The duo were racing in the 200m event at the annual championships in Oregon – with Lyles pipping his Team USA teammate to gold with a time of 19.63s – and were involved in a scuffle as they crossed the finish line, with Bednarek pushing Lyles and the pair exchanging words.

"I tell you, if you've got a problem, I expect a call," Bednarek said in the post-race interview. "You know what, you're right. You're right. Let's talk after this,” replied Lyles.

Speaking individually later on, Bednarek said: “Like I've said before, Noah's going to be Noah. If he wants to stare me down, that's fine.

"The summary is, don't do that to me," he said. "I don't do any of that stuff. It's not good character right there. That's pretty much it. At the end of the day, he won the race. I've got to give him props. He was the better man today.

"What he said didn't matter, it's just what he did," Bednarek said. "Unsportsmanlike [expletive], and I don't deal with that. It's a respect factor. He's fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that's all I can say. Next time we line up, I'm going to win. That's all that matters,” he added.

"On coach's orders, no comment,” said Lyles when asked about the incident.

The result means that the pair face a rematch at the World Championships in Tokyo on 19 September, with Lyles a three-time defending world champion in his favourite event and the defending champion in the 100m too.

And Bednrek said that the pair will “go fresh and we'll see what happens” in Japan. “I'm very confident I can beat him. That's all I can say,” he added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in