London Marathon announces record number of entries for 2024 race

Sports Staff
Thursday 04 May 2023 11:13
<p>Record numbers have entered the ballot for the London Marathon 2024 (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

Record numbers have entered the ballot for the London Marathon 2024 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(PA Wire)

More than half a million people have applied for a place in the 2024 edition of the London Marathon, the organisers said on Thursday.

In total, 578,374 applications have been received to participate in the April 21 marathon in London, with the number eclipsing the previous mark of 457,861 set pre-pandemic in 2019 by applicants for the 2020 edition.

Event Director, Hugh Brasher, said the distinct camaraderie among participants continues to generate an exceptional desire for people to participate.

“It is an event that inspires people to take up running and to raise millions for charity,” he said.

The highest number of applications came from the UK, with 457,105 applicants, out of which 52.9% were men, 46.4% were women, and 0.6% were non-binary.

The international ballot received a further 121,269 applications.

Reuters

