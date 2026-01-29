Sabastian Sawe bidding to break course record as he headlines stacked London Marathon field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending London Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe is set to return to the event on 26 April and the Kenyan believes he may need to break the course record to retain his title.

The 29-year-old Sawe leads a stacked field that includes Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, last year's runner-up whose resume includes three successive World Cross Country titles, the half-marathon world record and victory at October's Chicago Marathon.

"The TCS London Marathon course is one of the most beautiful and fastest in the world," Sawe said. "It was my first time running in London last year and it was one of the proudest moments of my life.

"I am sure with the quality of athletes coming to London it will take another fast time to win again, perhaps the type of effort the great Kelvin Kiptum put in when he set the course record in 2023."

open image in gallery Sabastian Sawe has the London Marathon course record in his sights ( Getty Images )

The late Kiptum's mark stands at two hours one minute and 25 seconds. The 24-year-old Kiptum and his coach were killed in a traffic accident in February 2024.

Sawe's winning time last year of 2:02:27 was the second fastest time ever on the London Marathon course.

Also expected on the start line in the men's race is Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the 2024 Olympic 10,000 metres champion and world record-holder in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Olympic marathon champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and his compatriot Yomif Kejelcha making his marathon debut after a stellar track career that included 10,000m silver at last year's world championships add further strength to the lineup.

Germany's Amanal Petros, the marathon silver medallist at the 2025 World Championships after missing gold by just 0.03 seconds, will spearhead the European contingent alongside Britain's Emile Cairess.

Thursday's announcement finalises the elite fields, with Switzerland's Marcel Hug headlining the men's wheelchair race as he bids to equal Briton David Weir's all-time record of eight London Marathon victories.

The women's field, unveiled on Wednesday, features reigning champion Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, world champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Reuters