London Marathon: Sir Mo Farah suffers injury and will miss weekend race

Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon due to a hip injury.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, 39, suffered a problem to his right hip in training and will not be fit.

He said: “I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I’d got myself back into good shape and was feeling pretty optimistic about being able to put in a good performance at the TCS London Marathon.

“However, over the past 10 days I’ve been feeling pain and tightness in my right hip. I’ve had extensive physio and treatment and done everything I can to be on the start line but it hasn’t improved enough to compete on Sunday.”

Farah, who was set to compete in his first marathon since 2019, was looking in good shape, having won warm-up race The Big Half earlier this month.

However, he intends to race in 2023 when it switches back to its traditional date in April.

Farah added: “It’s really disappointing to have to withdraw after a good last few months and after my win at The Big Half but also because I love racing in front of my home crowd in London who always give all of us athletes such amazing support.

“I wish everyone taking part on Sunday a good run and I hope to be back out there with you in April 2023.”

Race director Hugh Brasher added: “We are so sorry that Sir Mo is not fit to run on Sunday.

“We wish him a very speedy recovery and hope to see him running the 2023 TCS London Marathon in April next year.”