Sir Mo Farah finished seventh in the Port-Gentil 10km in Gabon as he stepped up preparations for what is expected to be his last London Marathon.

The 40-year-old double Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion crossed the line in 30 minutes and 41 seconds in a race dominated by Kenyan athletes, who occupied 10 of the first 12 places.

They were led home by Vincent Kipkemoi in 28mins and 11secs, 11 seconds ahead of Boniface Kibiwott with Emmanuel Kiprop third in 28mins and 29secs.

Cleophas Meyan completed an all-Kenyan top four with compatriot Moses Kibet sixth behind Ethiopia’s Chimdessa Debele.

Farah, who announced in January that 2023 was likely to be his final year of competitive racing before retirement, has been training in Ethiopia ahead of London.

A hip injury prevented the 2018 Chicago Marathon winner from taking part in the event, where his best finish is third, last year.

Four of the five fastest men in history will compete at the 2023 London Marathon in April.

Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, a three-time Olympic champion and the second fastest marathon runner in history, headlines a star-studded field that also includes compatriots Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew.

While world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is absent, Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum is also on the start list, along with defending champion Amos Kipruto.

Additional reporting by PA