Noah Lyles to race NFL star Tyreek Hill in sprint showdown after months of trash talk
Hill had challenged the Olympic champion to a race soon after the American won 100m gold at Paris 2024
Olympic 100 metres champion Noah Lyles will race NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill after months of public jabs, the eight-time Pro Bowler has confirmed on social media.
Hill, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, challenged Lyles to a 50-yard showdown - using the gridiron game's preferred metric - days after the American won the blue-riband event at Paris 2024 in the most competitive final in Olympic history.
Lyles responded earlier this month after winning his fourth consecutive 60 metres indoor title at the New Balance Grand Prix by tearing his bib off to reveal a scrawled message: "Tyreek Could Never."
Hill, among the fastest players in the NFL, said on social media that the race was on, writing "Coming to a city near you" with a link to a People magazine article from Thursday evening confirming the meeting.
It was not immediately clear when or where the race would happen, only that it would occur before the United States national championships in July.
The two have yet to announce what distance they would race, with Hill saying he initially wanted to race 40 metres and Lyles telling the publication that a 100-metres sprint would be a "blowout."
"We gotta meet in the middle," said Lyles.
Reuters
