Famous running YouTuber arrested in Japan on drug charges

Popular running YouTuber Matt Fox has been arrested in Japan on drug importation charges.

Fox, whose channel Sweat Elite boasts 144,000 subscribers, allegedly tried to smuggle tablets containing THC - an active ingredient in marijuana - into Japan from the United States using an international courier service.

The 38-year-old is accused to have attempted this in February but was arrested in Osaka on April 9.

He was in the city to compete in the 2025 Osaka Marathon, part of his continuing challenge to complete one marathon a month, aiming to set a time of under two-and-a-half hours in each. The Sweat Elite founder did not finish the race, however, dropping out after around 13 miles.

A podcaster as well as a YouTuber, Fox has spoken candidly about how he typically travels with THC gummies to help manage his anxiety and sleep.

While he notes most countries are lenient regarding THC products, he was aware of Japan’s strict drug laws and says he avoided bringing the gummies to the Land of the Rising Sun.

“I travel with THC gummies, and most countries don’t care, but Japan is different—they tend to search you every time,” he said in a podcast episode in late February.

Fox denies the smuggling accusations according to Japanese news outlets, but if he is formally charged and convicted of drug importation, he could face several years in prison as well as deportation.

Fox is also at risk of receiving a lifetime ban from the country.