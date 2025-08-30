Sydney Marathon schedule, elite fields and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Sydney Marathon will celebrate its new status as one of the World Marathon Majors with 35,000 runners set to take to the city streets.

Distance-running icons Sifan Hassan and Eliud Kipchoge lead strong elite fields for the event, with the Dutchwoman skipping the World Athletics Championships to prioritise her participation in a picturesque 26.2-mile route.

The field is 10,000 up on last year but still smaller than some of the six other races that make up the majors, with Sydney joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York in being given elevated prestige.

open image in gallery Sifan Hassan will compete in Sydney ( AFP via Getty Images )

A course that takes in many of the city’s most famous sights is sure to prove popular - though a relatively tough course featuring a couple of sharp hills could catch out a few elite and amateur runners alike.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Sydney Marathon?

The 2025 Sydney Marathon is due to take place on the morning of Sunday 31 August in the Australian city.

The marathon will start at 6.30am local time (9.30pm BST on Saturday 30 August) with the elite men and women starting first, before three separate start groups follow from 6.31am (9.31pm BST) (Start Group 1), from 7.03am (10.03pm BST) (Start Group 2) and from 7.41am (10.41pm BST) (Start Group 3). The elite wheelchair race starts 15 minutes prior to Eliud Kipchoge and co. setting off.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Sydney Marathon live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage on the channel from 9pm BST on Saturday 30 August. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

What is the route?

The marathon route takes in plenty of the city’s most famous sights and landmarks. A hilly city naturally provides a few lumps and bumps but organisers have flattened the course out slightly with a re-design, with an overall elevation gain of 313 metres cancelled out by a loss of 396 metres.

The runners will set off from North Sydney and almost immediately climb up onto the Harbour Bridge that connects to the city’s central business district (CBD). After a weave out through Darling Harbour, the field will head up through Barangaroo and then out of the city centre via Hyde Park and Moore Park down Anzac Parade.

An about-turn just before the 25km mark will take runners back towards Centennial Park and then past the city’s sporting hub, including the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, before heading again towards the Harbour. A sharp rise at Mrs Macquarie's Chair on the peninsula should be a last tough test for weary legs, before a downhill finish to the Sydney Opera House.

Elite fields

open image in gallery Eliud Kipchoge headlines the men’s field ( Getty Images )

Women

Sifan Hassan (NED) 2:13:44

Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:14:04

Workenesh Edesa (ETH) 2:17:55

Ashete Bekere (ETH) 2:17:58

Meseret Belete (ETH) 2:18:21

Tiruye Mesfin (ETH) 2:18:35

Sichala Kumeshi (ETH) 2:19:53

Buze Diriba (ETH) 2:20:22

Gladys Chesir (KEN) 2:20:30

Ai Hosoda (JPN) 2:20:31

Evaline Chirchir (KEN) 2:20:33

Pascalia Chepkosgei (KEN) 2:22:11

Anchialem Haymanot (ETH) 2:22:23

Jessica Stenson (AUS) 2:22:56

Lisa Weightman (AUS) 2:23:15

Leanne Pompeani (AUS) 2:24:53

Men

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:01:09

Birhanu Legese (ETH) 2:02:48

Vincent Ngetich (KEN) 2:03:13

Dawit Wolde (ETH) 2:03:48

Bernard Koech (KEN) 2:04:09

Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH) 2:04:35

Kenneth Kipkemoi (KEN) 2:04:52

Cornelius Kibet Kiplagat (KEN) 2:04:54

Samuel Fitwi (GER) 2:04:56

Addisu Gobena (ETH) 2:05:01

Afewerki Berhane (ERI) 2:05:22

Mulugeta Asefa (ETH) 2:05:33

Laban Korir (KEN) 2:05:41

Victor Kipchirchir (KEN) 2:05:43

Edward Cheserek (KEN) 2:05:43

Felix Kirwa (KEN) 2:05:44

Jemal Yimer (ETH) 2:06:08

Tebello Ramakongoana (LES) 2:06:18

Enock Kinyamal (KEN) 2:06:32

Eyob Faniel (ITA) 2:07:09

Kento Kikutani (JPN) 2:07:26

Yuki Kawauchi (JPN) 2:07:27

Brett Robinson (AUS) 2:07:31

Masato Arao (JPN) 2:08:05

Kosei Machida (JPN) 2:08:17

Mustapha Houdadi (MAR) 2:08:24

Shadrack Kimining (KEN) 2:08:29

Liam Adams (AUS) 2:08:39

Brian Shrader (USA) 2:09:46