Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand "Mondo" Duplantis have been crowned World Athletes of the Year for 2025, following a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday.
The international governing body for track and field announced the prestigious awards, with McLaughlin-Levrone also securing the women's track accolade and pole vault world-record holder Duplantis claiming the men's field events award.
McLaughlin-Levrone's has been on an extraordinary two-year undefeated streak in both the 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles, where she maintains an astonishing 24-race winning run.
Her triumph in the 400m at the Tokyo world championships in September saw her shatter a 42-year-old championship record, clocking the second-fastest time ever. This made her the first athlete to clinch world titles in both the 400m and 400-meter hurdles.
McLaughlin-Levrone was involved in an epic final that saw her pushed hard by Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, but she managed to hold on for victory while only narrowly missing out on a world record.
Reflecting on her stellar year, McLaughlin-Levrone said: "The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment. I’m so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process.
“For me, 2025 was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I want to continue pushing boundaries in 2026."
Armand Duplantis enjoyed an equally dominant 2025, setting four new world pole vault records, each by one centimeter. His season was flawless, remaining unbeaten across 16 competitions, a run that included securing world titles.
Duplantis expressed his delight, adding: "I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come! It’s really important for me to win this for the field eventers. It’s very special, I’m going to really cherish this one."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments