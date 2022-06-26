UK Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The UK Athletics Championships come to a close in Manchester this afternoon. The meet is taking place ahead of a packed summer and will act as qualification for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Commonwealth Games will also be held in Birmingham with many of the stars named in England’s 72-strong athletics squad set to compete.

There was plenty of drama on Saturday as Daryll Neita shocked Dina Asher-Smith by taking her 100m title. Laura Muir claimed the 1500m title while Jake Wightman took the men’s 1500m crown.

The final day of action will see finals in the 200m, 800m as well as plenty of field events, but Keely Hodgkinson will not be running in her 800m after stepping down into the 400m on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know, including full timings and schedules, ahead of the final day of the UK Athletics Championships.

How can I watch it?

The action will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. The action on Friday, 24 June runs from 15:55 - 20:50, while Saturday, 25 June starts at 13:15 and finishes at 19:00 and finally Sunday, 26 June will kick off at 10:25 and conclude at 17:00.

When does it start?

The action on the final day will get underway at 10:30am and will come to a close just after 5pm on Sunday 27 June.

What is the schedule and start times?

Sunday 26 June

10:30 Javelin Throw Men Final

11:35 Long Jump Heptathlon Women

11:38 Shot Put Women Final

12:00 5000m Walk Women Final

12:32 Discus Throw Men Final

12:35 5000m Walk Men Final

13:02 Triple Jump Men Final

13:05 100m Hurdles Women Heats

13:35 200m Women Round 1

14:02 High Jump Women Final

14:05 200m Men Round 1

14:10 Javelin Throw Heptathlon Women

14:16 Pole Vault Women Final

14:35 400m Hurdles Women Final

14:45 Para 1500m Men Final

14:55 100m Hurdles Women Final

15:05 3000m Steeple Chase Women Final

15:17 Long Jump Men Final

15:20 400m Wheelchair Men Final

15:25 Hammer Throw Women Final

15:28 400m Wheelchair Women Final

15:38 200m Women Final

15:47 200m Men Final

15:56 800m Heptathlon Women Final

16:10 5000m Men Final

16:35 800m Men Final

16:45 800m Women Final