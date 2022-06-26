UK Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times
Everything you need to know ahead of final day in Manchester
The UK Athletics Championships come to a close in Manchester this afternoon. The meet is taking place ahead of a packed summer and will act as qualification for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The Commonwealth Games will also be held in Birmingham with many of the stars named in England’s 72-strong athletics squad set to compete.
There was plenty of drama on Saturday as Daryll Neita shocked Dina Asher-Smith by taking her 100m title. Laura Muir claimed the 1500m title while Jake Wightman took the men’s 1500m crown.
The final day of action will see finals in the 200m, 800m as well as plenty of field events, but Keely Hodgkinson will not be running in her 800m after stepping down into the 400m on Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know, including full timings and schedules, ahead of the final day of the UK Athletics Championships.
How can I watch it?
The action will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. The action on Friday, 24 June runs from 15:55 - 20:50, while Saturday, 25 June starts at 13:15 and finishes at 19:00 and finally Sunday, 26 June will kick off at 10:25 and conclude at 17:00.
When does it start?
The action on the final day will get underway at 10:30am and will come to a close just after 5pm on Sunday 27 June.
What is the schedule and start times?
Sunday 26 June
10:30 Javelin Throw Men Final
11:35 Long Jump Heptathlon Women
11:38 Shot Put Women Final
12:00 5000m Walk Women Final
12:32 Discus Throw Men Final
12:35 5000m Walk Men Final
13:02 Triple Jump Men Final
13:05 100m Hurdles Women Heats
13:35 200m Women Round 1
14:02 High Jump Women Final
14:05 200m Men Round 1
14:10 Javelin Throw Heptathlon Women
14:16 Pole Vault Women Final
14:35 400m Hurdles Women Final
14:45 Para 1500m Men Final
14:55 100m Hurdles Women Final
15:05 3000m Steeple Chase Women Final
15:17 Long Jump Men Final
15:20 400m Wheelchair Men Final
15:25 Hammer Throw Women Final
15:28 400m Wheelchair Women Final
15:38 200m Women Final
15:47 200m Men Final
15:56 800m Heptathlon Women Final
16:10 5000m Men Final
16:35 800m Men Final
16:45 800m Women Final
