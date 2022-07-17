How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson.

There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States.

But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.

When are the World Athletics Championships?

The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.

How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.

What is the TV schedule? (All times BST)

Sunday, 17 July

13:50-16:45 - BBC One

18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One

Monday, 18 July

13:45-17:00 - BBC Two

17:00-19:30 - BBC Two

19:30-21:00 - BBC Three

00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) - BBC One

Tuesday, 19 July

01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One

Wednesday, 20 July

01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One

Thursday, 21 July

01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One

Friday, 22 July

01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) - BBC One

Saturday, 23 July

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-21:30 - BBC Three

01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) - BBC One

Sunday, 24 July

14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

20:00-21:00 - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - BBC Three

22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One

What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)

Sunday, July 17

Morning session

13:15 M Marathon Final

17:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon

18:05 M 400 Metres Heats

18:35 W High Jump Heptathlon

18:35 W Hammer Throw Final

19:00 W 400 Metres Heats

00:00 M 10,000 Metres Final

00:45 W Shot Put Heptathlon

Afternoon session

00:05 M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

00:05 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A

00:25 W Pole Vault Final

00:33 W 100 Metres Semi-Final

01:03 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

01:27 M Shot Put Final

01:30 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B

01:38 W 200 Metres Heptathlon

02:00 M 1500 Metres Semi-Final

02:30 M 110 Metres Hurdles Final

02:50 W 100 Metres Final

Monday, July 18

Morning session

13:15 W Marathon Final

16:35 W Long Jump Heptathlon

17:55 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A

19:05 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

00:05 M 200 Metres Heats

00:10 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A

00:45 M High Jump Final

01:00 W 200 Metres Heats

01:20 W Triple Jump Final

01:35 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B

01:55 W 800 Metres Heptathlon

02:20 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

02:50 W 1500 Metres Final

Tuesday, July 19

Afternoon session

00:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

00:40 W High Jump Final

01:05 W 200 Metres Semi-Final

01:33 M Discus Throw Final

01:50 M 200 Metres Semi-Final

02:30 M 1500 Metres Final

02:50 M 400 Metres Hurdles Final

Wednesday, June 20

Afternoon session

22:20 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A

23:25 W 5000 Metres Heats

23:50 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B

00:20 M 800 Metres Heats

01:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

01:30 W Discus Throw Final

01:45 W 400 Metres Semi-Final

02:15 M 400 Metres Semi-Final

02:45 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

Thursday, July 21

Afternoon session

00:05 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A

00:10 W 800 Metres Heats

01:10 M 5000 Metres Heats

01:20 M Triple Jump Qualification

01:35 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B

02:00 M 800 Metres Semi-Final

02:35 W 200 Metres Final

02:50 M 200 Metres Final

Friday, July 22

Morning session

13:15 W 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final

Afternoon session

00:05 M Pole Vault Qualification

00:40 W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats

01:05 M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats

01:20 W Javelin Throw Final

01:35 W 800 Metres Semi-Final

02:15 W 400 Metres Final

02:35 M 400 Metres Final

02:50 W 400 Metres Hurdles Final

Saturday, July 23

Morning session

16:50 M 100 Metres Decathlon

17:40 M Long Jump Decathlon

18:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats

19:00 W Long Jump Qualification

19:10 M Shot Put Decathlon

Afternoon session

23:10 M High Jump Decathlon

00:10 W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats

00:40 M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats

01:00 M Triple Jump Final

01:10 M 800 Metres Final

01:25 W 5000 Metres Final

01:35 M Javelin Throw Final

Sunday, July 24

Morning session

13:15 M 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final

16:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon

17:30 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group A

18:40 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group B

19:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group A

20:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

00:05 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

00:05 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A

00:25 M Pole Vault Final

00:50 W Long Jump Final

01:05 M 5000 Metres Final

01:10 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B

01:35 W 800 Metres Final

02:00 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final

02:20 M 1500 Metres Decathlon

02:35 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final

02:50 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final