World Indoor Athletics Championships schedule, start times and how to watch

The World Indoor Athletics Championships head to Glasgow as the build-up to the Paris Olympics intensifies.
The 19th edition of track and field competition is a vital staging post as this summer’s Games draws nearer, with some of the world’s top athletes set to compete.
Great Britain’s home team is headlined by Laura Muir and Josh Kerr as the pair target middle distance medals.
American sprinter Noah Lyles, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Femke Bol of the Netherlands are some of the global stars slated to compete.
When are the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships?
The 2024 World Indoors begin on Friday 1 March and conclude on Sunday 3 March at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC. Here is the broadcaster’s TV and radio schedule (all times GMT):
Friday, 1 March
Morning session: 09:30-14:15 - BBC Two
Evening session: 18:45-22:00 - BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales); 21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 2 March
Morning session: 09:30-13:15 - BBC Two
Evening session: 18:40-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:15-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Sunday, 3 March
Morning session: 09:30-12:15 - BBC Two; 12:10-13:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button
Evening session: 18:30-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:00 - updates on key events on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Schedule (all times GMT
Friday 1 March
Morning session:
|10:05
|Women
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Pentathlon
|10:20
|Women
|400 Metres
|Heats
|10:55
|Women
|High Jump
|Pentathlon
|11:00
|Men
|400 Metres
|Heats
|11:06
|Women
|Shot Put
|Final
|11:40
|Women
|800 Metres
|Heats
|12:22
|Men
|800 Metres
|Heats
|13:10
|Men
|60 Metres
|Heats
|13:20
|Women
|Shot Put
|Pentathlon
Evening session:
|19:05
|Women
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|19:15
|Women
|Long Jump
|Pentathlon
|19:41
|Women
|High Jump
|Final
|19:45
|Men
|60 Metres
|Semi-Final
|20:10
|Men
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|20:20
|Men
|Shot Put
|Final
|20:50
|Women
|400 Metres
|Semi-Final
|21:10
|Men
|400 Metres
|Semi-Final
|21:30
|Women
|800 Metres
|Pentathlon
|21:45
|Men
|60 Metres
|Final
Saturday 2 March
Morning session:
|10:00
|Men
|Long Jump
|Final
|10:10
|Men
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|11:00
|Men
|60 Metres
|Heptathlon
|11:20
|Women
|60 Metres
|Heats
|12:10
|Women
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|12:15
|Men
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|12:30
|Men
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|13:35
|Men
|Shot Put
|Heptathlon
Evening session:
|19:05
|Women
|Pole Vault
|Final
|19:10
|Men
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|19:30
|Men
|High Jump
|Heptathlon
|19:40
|Men
|Triple Jump
|Final
|19:45
|Women
|60 Metres
|Semi-Final
|20:15
|Women
|3000 Metres
|Final
|20:40
|Men
|3000 Metres
|Final
|21:00
|Women
|400 Metres
|Final
|21:10
|Men
|400 Metres
|Final
|21:30
|Men
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|21:45
|Women
|60 Metres
|Final
Sunday 3 March
Morning session:
|10:05
|Men
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Heptathlon
|10:18
|Women
|Triple Jump
|Final
|10:25
|Women
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|11:10
|Men
|4x400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|11:15
|Men
|Pole Vault
|Heptathlon
|11:38
|Women
|4x400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|11:50
|Men
|High Jump
|Final
Evening session:
|19:00
|Men
|Pole Vault
|Final
|19:15
|Women
|Long Jump
|Final
|19:40
|Women
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|20:15
|Men
|4x400 Metres Relay
|Final
|20:30
|Women
|4x400 Metres Relay
|Final
|20:45
|Men
|1000 Metres
|Heptathlon
|21:00
|Women
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|21:10
|Men
|800 Metres
|Final
|21:20
|Women
|800 Metres
|Final
|21:30
|Men
|1500 Metres
|Final
|21:45
|Women
|1500 Metres
|Final
