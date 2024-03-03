Jump to content

World Indoor Athletics Championships schedule, start time and how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of the action in Glasgow

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 03 March 2024 16:27
<p>Great Britain's Josh Kerr won 3,000m gold in Glasgow</p>

Great Britain’s Josh Kerr won 3,000m gold in Glasgow

(PA Wire)

The World Indoor Athletics Championships head to Glasgow as the build-up to the Paris Olympics intensifies.

The 19th edition of track and field competition is a vital staging post as this summer’s Games draws nearer, with some of the world’s top athletes set to compete.

Great Britain’s home team is headlined by Laura Muir and Josh Kerr as the pair target middle distance medals.

American sprinter Noah Lyles, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Femke Bol of the Netherlands are some of the global stars slated to compete.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships?

The 2024 World Indoors begin on Friday 1 March and conclude on Sunday 3 March at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC. Here is the broadcaster’s TV and radio schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, 1 March

Morning session: 09:30-14:15 - BBC Two

Evening session: 18:45-22:00 - BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales); 21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 2 March

Morning session: 09:30-13:15 - BBC Two

Evening session: 18:40-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:15-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Sunday, 3 March

Morning session: 09:30-12:15 - BBC Two; 12:10-13:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button

Evening session: 18:30-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:00 - updates on key events on BBC Radio 5 Live.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Schedule (all times GMT

Friday 1 March

Morning session:

10:05Women60 Metres HurdlesPentathlon
10:20Women400 MetresHeats
10:55WomenHigh JumpPentathlon
11:00Men400 MetresHeats
11:06WomenShot PutFinal
11:40Women800 MetresHeats
12:22Men800 MetresHeats
13:10Men60 MetresHeats
13:20WomenShot PutPentathlon

Evening session:

19:05Women1500 MetresHeats
19:15WomenLong JumpPentathlon
19:41WomenHigh JumpFinal
19:45Men60 MetresSemi-Final
20:10Men1500 MetresHeats
20:20MenShot PutFinal
20:50Women400 MetresSemi-Final
21:10Men400 MetresSemi-Final
21:30Women800 MetresPentathlon
21:45Men60 MetresFinal

Saturday 2 March

Morning session:

10:00MenLong JumpFinal
10:10Men60 Metres HurdlesHeats
11:00Men60 MetresHeptathlon
11:20Women60 MetresHeats
12:10Women800 MetresSemi-Final
12:15MenLong JumpHeptathlon
12:30Men800 MetresSemi-Final
13:35MenShot PutHeptathlon

Evening session:

19:05WomenPole VaultFinal
19:10Men60 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
19:30MenHigh JumpHeptathlon
19:40MenTriple JumpFinal
19:45Women60 MetresSemi-Final
20:15Women3000 MetresFinal
20:40Men3000 MetresFinal
21:00Women400 MetresFinal
21:10Men400 MetresFinal
21:30Men60 Metres HurdlesFinal
21:45Women60 MetresFinal

Sunday 3 March

Morning session:

10:05Men60 Metres HurdlesHeptathlon
10:18WomenTriple JumpFinal
10:25Women60 Metres HurdlesHeats
11:10Men4x400 Metres RelayHeats
11:15MenPole VaultHeptathlon
11:38Women4x400 Metres RelayHeats
11:50MenHigh JumpFinal

Evening session:

19:00MenPole VaultFinal
19:15WomenLong JumpFinal
19:40Women60 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
20:15Men4x400 Metres RelayFinal
20:30Women4x400 Metres RelayFinal
20:45Men1000 MetresHeptathlon
21:00Women60 Metres HurdlesFinal
21:10Men800 MetresFinal
21:20Women800 MetresFinal
21:30Men1500 MetresFinal
21:45Women1500 MetresFinal

