Yulimar Rojas to miss long jump at World Championships after using incorrect shoes in qualifying
Rojas is the Olympic champion and world record holder in triple jump
Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas cannot compete in long jump at the world championships in Oregon this month because her qualifying leap was done in unapproved shoes.
Track and field's governing body World Athletics said Wednesday that a jump by Rojas in Spain in June — which was long enough to qualify for the worlds — "was not a valid result as she was wearing triple jump shoes which are not approved for long jump."
The soles of long jump shoes are allowed a maximum thickness of 20 millimeters, while the limit for triple jump is 25 millimeters.
Rojas' long jump in Spain measured 6.93 meters — a distance that would have taken a silver medal at the 2019 worlds. She was then prevented by injury from competing again to get a valid qualifying mark, the governing body said in a statement.
"We know this is disappointing for Ms. Rojas and her legions of fans," World Athletics said, "but we very much look forward to watching Ms. Rojas compete in the triple jump."
The 26-year-old Venezuelan is the two-time defending champion in triple jump and set two world records in the past year.
Rojas set the outdoor record of 15.67 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last August and landed a 15.74 leap at the indoor worlds held in March at Belgrade, Serbia.
The women's triple jump final is scheduled for 18 July at the worlds held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.
