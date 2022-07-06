Yulimar Rojas to miss long jump at World Championships after using incorrect shoes in qualifying

Rojas is the Olympic champion and world record holder in triple jump

Sports Staff
Wednesday 06 July 2022 14:15
Comments
<p>Rojas is the Olympic champion and world record holder in triple jump </p>

Rojas is the Olympic champion and world record holder in triple jump

(AFP via Getty Images)

Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas cannot compete in long jump at the world championships in Oregon this month because her qualifying leap was done in unapproved shoes.

Track and field's governing body World Athletics said Wednesday that a jump by Rojas in Spain in June — which was long enough to qualify for the worlds — "was not a valid result as she was wearing triple jump shoes which are not approved for long jump."

The soles of long jump shoes are allowed a maximum thickness of 20 millimeters, while the limit for triple jump is 25 millimeters.

Rojas' long jump in Spain measured 6.93 meters — a distance that would have taken a silver medal at the 2019 worlds. She was then prevented by injury from competing again to get a valid qualifying mark, the governing body said in a statement.

"We know this is disappointing for Ms. Rojas and her legions of fans," World Athletics said, "but we very much look forward to watching Ms. Rojas compete in the triple jump."

Recommended

The 26-year-old Venezuelan is the two-time defending champion in triple jump and set two world records in the past year.

Rojas set the outdoor record of 15.67 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last August and landed a 15.74 leap at the indoor worlds held in March at Belgrade, Serbia.

The women's triple jump final is scheduled for 18 July at the worlds held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in