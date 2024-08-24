Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Brendan Loughnane is closing in on a second PFL featherweight title, having won his semi-final against Kai Kamaka III on Friday.

Loughnane beat Kamaka via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) to progress to the 2024 PFL Finals, two years after winning the 145lb bracket to claim the belt and $1m in prize money.

The Manchester fighter, 34, will get another shot at a major payday and the featherweight title in November, when he faces Russia’s Timur Khizriev.

Loughnane almost secured a first-round finish of Kamaka at The Anthem in Washington on Friday (23 August), but the American rallied to stay in the contest.

However, Loughnane ultimately did enough to book his spot in the final, for the second time in three years.