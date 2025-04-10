The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
GFL cancels first two events as uncertainty swirls around future of new MMA promotion
A number of former UFC fighters were due to compete on the May cards
The GFL has reportedly cancelled its first two events, as the new MMA promotion struggles to get off the ground.
The Global Fight League, which launched earlier this year, signed numerous former UFC fighters before announcing it would stage its first two cards this spring.
The original plan was seemingly to open their inaugural season in April, but the opening events were delayed until 24 and 25 May – and now they have been cancelled entirely, per Uncrowned and MMA Fighting.
California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster confirmed the news to the outlets.
Tony Ferguson, Urijah Faber, Alexander Gustafsson, Holly Holm and Anthony Pettis were among the many UFC veterans due to compete in Los Angeles.
Chad Mendes, Paige VanZant, Thiago Santos, Renan Barao and Derek Brunson were also set to be involved, among others.
It is unclear whether the events in question will be rescheduled or the GFL’s opening season has collapsed entirely.
