BBC’s MMA venture continues with new Bellator broadcast deal

The BBC has announced a new broadcast deal with mixed martial arts promotion Bellator, whose events it will air live on TV and online this year.

Under the new deal, cards staged outside the US by Bellator in 2022 will air live on the BBC iPlayer app and website and the newly-launched BBC Three channel. The iPlayer will also stream Bellator’s US events this year.

The agreement follows an initial deal between the BBC and Bellator in 2021.

Bellator president Scott Coker said: “I’m so excited by the continued growth of MMA in the UK and delighted that we’ll continue to enjoy the support of the BBC by bringing our events live to existing British fans and new audiences in 2022.”

The deal will begin with three European events in the coming months, as Bellator stages a Dublin card on 25 February, followed by a Paris event on 6 May and London card on 13 May.