Conor McGregor calls Dana White his ‘brother for life’ ahead of UFC comeback

White recently praised McGregor for his loyalty

Sports Staff
Thursday 30 December 2021 17:32
Conor McGregor career timeline

Conor McGregor has called UFC president Dana White his “brother for life” ahead of his return to the octagon.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier last summer. He since has had a steel rod implanted into his lower left leg and is on the road to recovery.

‘The Notorious’ is aiming to be back in full training this spring ahead of a potential summer fight. The opponent is yet to be decided but 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira has been mooted.

White recently praised McGregor for his loyalty to the UFC organisation. “There’s been a lot of fighters that have been incredibly loyal to me and I’ve been incredibly loyal to them,” White told boxing expert Teddy Atlas on his podcast The Fight.

Conor McGregor’s one of them. Conor’s a f*cking handful boy, but when you look at the way fighters are built, they’re different to everybody else on this planet. The Ronda Rouseys, Chuck Liddells, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregor, I don’t want to not mention people but there’s been a lot of fighters over the last 20 years that have been very loyal.”

In response, McGregor tweeted: “My brother for life, Dana White! ❤️.”

