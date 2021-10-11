Conor McGregor aims dig at Dustin Poirier after lauding Fury vs Wilder 3

Conor McGregor has appeared to sneak a dig at UFC rival Dustin Poirier into his assessment of Tyson Fury’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder.

McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances in the dramatic heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the ‘Gypsy King’ recovering from two knockdowns in the fourth round to produce a knockout blow in the 11th round.

The result left Fury as the undisputed winner of his trilogy contest with Wilder as former UFC champion McGregor seemed to elude to his own trilogy with Poirier.

After winning his first bout against the American, McGregor has lost the last two fights against his rival and he suffered a broken leg during the first round of his latest defeat to Poirier in July.

The Irishman tweeted: “A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honourable showing.

“Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”

McGregor is eyeing a fourth meeting with Poirier once he recovers from his leg injury, although Poirier is expected to face Charles Oliveira in December.