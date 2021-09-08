The UFC have started selling Conor McGregor toys which appear to depict the former champion ‘sleeping’ following his January loss to Dustin Poirier.

Poirier defeated the Irishman via technical knockout in the second round of their rematch. It was the first knockout defeat of his lengthy UFC career, after previously losing via submission to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagamedov.

The result was the same, albeit less dramatic, when the pair met for a third time in July 2021, with the ringside doctor ending the fight prematurely after McGregor had suffered a broken tibia.

The 33-year-old was unable to continue, which has seemingly given the UFC an excuse to start selling the ‘sleepy’ Conor toy deriding his second defeat to Poirier.

The toy is available from the MMA company’s website, which is advertising the ‘Notorious’ toy in a variety of poses. Most are innocuous enough, but the Kokies figure of McGregor sleeping, which is being sold for £30, risks upsetting a few fans.

“Kokies by Bait reimagines the ever-iconic Irish warrior Conor McGregor morphed into a toy variation with his signature smirk smile,” reads the description for the headline-grabbing vinyl figure.

Fans can even buy a gold version of the toy for an extra £5, although some have far more grandiose plans to capture the iconic moment of the knockout.

McGregor’s January loss spawned a number of memes in the days and weeks that followed, with YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul not missing his opportunity to mock the MMA fighter.

Paul sent Poirier a custom pendant to immortalise the pose, which the current Lightweight UFC champion hoping to auction it off for charity. The pendant is believed to be worth an estimated £73,000.

It’s currently unclear whether the product is explicitly poking fun at the veteran fighter’s infamous TKO, but fans will be able to draw their own conclusions.