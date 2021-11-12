Conor McGregor has waded into a verbal war with fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal in a bitter Twitter exchange.

This week Masvidal withdrew from his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards due to injury, and McGregor took the opportunity to have his say, mocking Masvidal's famous fashion sense.

"It’s also Jorge masvadal [sic] birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon," McGregor tweeted. "F**k your 'injury' You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f**k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!"

Masvidal hit back: "I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars."

Masvidal's team – Malki and Abe Kawa of First Round Management – then waded into the argument, claiming McGregor sidestepped a fight with Masvidal last year.

“Remember when the ufc called us and asked us to drop to 155 then Conor went on to fight cowboy at 170? too small for you but just right for cowboy?”

‘The Notorious’ is recovering after a fractured tibia suffered in defeat in his third bout against Dustin Poirier in July.

McGregor has headlined for 10 successive fights, with his fight non-headliner fight coming back in 2014 against Poirier. But despite successive defeats and four losses in his last seven fights, the UFC president maintains McGregor is still inside the top 10 fighters in the world and will top the bill on his return.

“He’s still one of the top 10 guys in the world. I mean, he’s still one of the top 10 best guys in the world,” UFC boss Dana White told Pardon My Take. “It would depend on who he’s fighting and things like that, but yeah, Conor [McGregor] coming back is a headliner.

“Eventually once you start to go in that direction, when a guy gets to Conor’s level, this conversation about Nate Diaz, these guys are making big money. I want these guys to stick around and get as much as they can before it’s over.”