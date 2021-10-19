Conor McGregor has hit out at Nate Diaz over the American’s UFC contract, telling his old rival to “know who made you”.

Diaz handed McGregor his first defeat in the promotion back in March 2016, submitting the Irishman in the second round, before losing a rematch to ‘Notorious’ via decision five months later.

Diaz was recently told by Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that he should not renew his UFC contract and should instead seek more money elsewhere.

After Diaz, 36, tweeted “I’m fight somebody” this week, Cummings replied: “Do not sign new UFC contract, you will make more cash outside AND [UFC president] @danawhite will come do a deal at some point for trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight, but outside you’ll have much more leverage & make more $.”

McGregor has since responded to Cummings’ tweet, writing of Diaz on Monday: “Does this lanky streak of p*** think he business savvy or something?

“Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 f*****g fights. In the ufc!

“Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax. Know who made you.”

McGregor was referring to Diaz’s increase in popularity and pay in the aftermath of his victory over McGregor, who was this week accused of breaking an Italian DJ’s nose in Rome.

McGregor, 33, had his son baptised in the Vatican on Saturday before the alleged assault on Francesco Facchinetti took place at a party later that night.

Facchinetti claims that the incident was unprovoked and unexpected after the two had enjoyed time together throughout the night.

Facchinetti wrote on Instagram: “I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”