Conor McGregor has threatened to kill rival Tony Ferguson in a typically ill-tempered online tirade as he seeks out a first UFC fight in over a year.

In the since-deleted tweet the Irishman implied that a clash between the two is inevitable and that the money the fight would make means it should happen sooner rather than later. The 33-year-old also taunted Ferguson over his mental health after rumours that wife Cristina Ferguson had left him following an episode of mania, leading fans to respond negatively.

“Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

McGregor’s last fight ended in the first knockout defeat of his career as Dustin Poirier stopped him in the second round, with the Irishman handed a six-month medical suspension in the aftermath after he suffered a broken leg.

“I don’t give a f**k I just want your money,” McGregor added following the backlash from MMA fans. “Sauce. Money. Power. If the numbers dip I’ll change. Until then hahahahahaahajajah [sic].”

Ferguson responded by suggesting that the bulking McGregor has undergone since losing to Poirier is a result of substance use. The 37-year-old wrote: “Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF P***y. [sic]”

Ferguson has lost his last three UFC fights, and hasn’t won since beating Donald Cerrone nearly two-and-a-half years ago.