UFC president Dana White has given fans an update on when Conor McGregor will be able to return to the octagon following his broken leg.

The fighter became injured at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in the first round. The American won the fight in July via a TKO and it was the second win he had over McGregor in 2021 after knocking him out in January.

White told the Jim Rome Show: “This kid needs to heal up. I don’t know how fast that leg is going to recovery.

“It’s basically going to be all about when can he start kicking again and, more importantly, when can he start taking kicks again. That will determine when he fights again.”

McGregor himself has said he could kick again but he has been advised not to in order to heal the injury properly.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said. “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me.

“That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.”

The Irish star has said he is aiming to return to the UFC in 2022 but no fight has been confirmed.

There is a lot of speculation around who his next opponent will be, although there’s one name that has come up time and time again - YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

McGregor has consistently turned the fight down but Paul’s camp say if he wants an ‘easy fight’ to come back to he should take on the ‘Problem Child’.

Paul’s head coach BJ Flores told Mirror Fighting: “He needs a win right? You think Jake’s an easy win, here we are bro! I’m looking at it from the flip side, but we’re ready for that any time, so we’ll see.”