Conor McGregor reveals pay-per-view buys for UFC 257 fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has revealed the number of pay-per-view sales from his high-profile fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

McGregor and Poirier met in January, in a rematch of their bout in September 2014. The Irishman lost the fight via second-round technical knockout, the first KO of his career, and then lost again to the same opponent in July when he broke his tibia during the first round.

This week McGregor posted an image of the receipt for the pay-per-views sold for the January bout in Abu Dhabi, which shows 1,504,737 PPVs were sold. The document also shows that the actual PPVs sold sightly exceeded the projected number of 1,500,238.

McGregor, who faced Nate Diaz twice in 2015 and 2016, recently took the opportunity to praise his brother Nick for a defeat by Robbie Lawler, and ridiculed Nate.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in.

“He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly.

“The finishing sequence when the temple was clipped after the leg went, the evasion of the final shot, which was a blistering uppercut, was magic. Look at it. Down on one knee, observing where the shot was coming from, slip/parry, and re center to open guard safe. A la (Paul) Daley fight.

“Nate your boxing is p**s compared to Nick’s. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.”

Nate then responded to McGregor’s comments by simply saying: “U can’t fight at all, member your leg?”