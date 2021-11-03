Conor McGregor looks “amazing” in training following recovery from a broken leg and could make a comeback in the New Year, according to his training partner Peter Queally.

McGregor suffered the leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July, taking his career UFC losses to six. But Queally said McGregor remains as driven as ever, despite his enormous wealth and fading powers in the octagon.

“He looks amazing already,” Queally told Sky Sports. “You’ve seen yourself the videos of him hitting pads and he’s had an amazing recovery from what I understand. It’s amazing. It’s not shocking because whatever he does, he does it full on and that’s no different to a recovery. I’ve recovered from some serious injuries in the past as well and it’s all about what you put into these.

“He’s clearly put a lot into recovering from this and he’s reaping the rewards from it now, so I can definitely see him back and he will be back at some stage next year.

“The thing with MMA is you have to stay at it. I have a lot of friends in the gym who quit too early. They had some setbacks and got back on the horse and got going again, then they had another set back and then they quit. I’ve had five or six critical set backs in my career but I never quit, that’s why I’m here. You just have to persevere, and you’ll get there. I think I’m proof of that.”

McGregor has targeted a return to the octagon in 2022, and recently said it was only medical advice which was holding him back. “I honestly feel like I could kick right now. But I’ve just got to listen to the doctors and listen to the people that guided me, that’s what I’ve done so far.”