Conor McGregor vs Cowboy: Donald Cerrone first to arrive at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 246 fight tonight

Cowboy is hoping to upset the odds against McGregor at UFC 246 this evening

Adam Hamdani
Sunday 19 January 2020 05:15
Comments
Conor McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has arrived at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 246 tonight.

The American veteran is hoping to upset the odds against the controversial Irishman this evening.

Cerrone, 36, has lost his last two fights and is widely expected to lose against McGregor, who his making his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Tonight’s fight will take place at welterweight – as McGregor begins his campaign to become the first man in UFC history to win world titles in three different weight classes.

Should he get past his veteran American opponent in their welterweight encounter at the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor is planning to fight at least twice more this year.

Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated

Show all 28

However, the weight class and opponent is irrelevant for McGregor, who added: “It can be Jorge (Masvidal), it can be Kamaru (Usman), it can be the Khabib rematch, it can be Tony (Ferguson), it can be Justin (Gaethje).

“There’s a whole host of brilliant names. It could be Max (Holloway). I don’t care. Activity is what I’m after.”

