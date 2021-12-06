Conor McGregor reveals weight gain to '190lbs of granite'

The UFC star is looking ‘jacked’ as he steps up his return from injury

Sports Staff
Monday 06 December 2021 15:07
Comments
Chael Sonnen calls Conor McGregor 'little, rich weirdo'

Conor McGregor has revealed a remarkable weight transformation as he steps up his return to the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July.

The Irishman weighed-in at 156 lbs for the trilogy fight against Poirier, in which he suffered the gruesome injury in the opening round of the Las Vegas contest, but he now claims to be tipping the scales at 190 lbs.

The 33-year-old posted a series of photos of his weight transformation on Twitter and claimed to be “190 lbs of granite” ahead of his return to the sport.

McGregor is expected back in the ring in the first half of 2022, potentially as soon as April, and his list of potential opponents includes a fourth meeting with American Poirier after their trilogy contest was decided by doctor’s stoppage.

The former dual-weight UFC champion has also called out welterweight king Kamaru Usman and suggested that he could make the step up to the division in order to win a championship in a third weight class.

Recommended

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh also revealed that he was looking “jacked” after returning to the gym and stepping up his recovery.

“He’s doing a lot of strength training at the moment,” Kavanagh said. “The guy is jacked. I think he’s coming back as a middleweight! But he’ll be back on the mats with me now shortly and we’ll start off with combat sports training again.”

In a separate post on Twitter last week, McGregor said he was having to be patient with his rehabilitation after he snapped his tibia in the UFC 264 main event last summer.

“I will be [in] full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent,” McGregor said. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in