Conor McGregor could make a surprise return to the Octagon before the end of the year as he continues his recovery from a nasty leg break.

The Irishman, 33, suffered the horrific injury at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, as the ringside doctor was forced to stop the contest.

Yet despite the seriousness of the break, UFC boss Dana White still believes it is possible for McGregor to come back before 2021 is up.

Speaking to the Australian Daily Telegraph, White said: “Conor seems to be healing up pretty well. The question is: When can he start kicking again?

“If he could take kicks, then he’d be looking at a fight before the end of the year again, so it all depends on how fast that leg heals.”

McGregor was seen at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week and became embroiled in a row with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The UFC star also gave an update on his leg as he was seen walking with a cane.

He said: “I feel like I could kick right now. I honestly feel like I could kick right now. But I’ve just got to listen to the doctors and listen to the people that guided me, that’s what I’ve done so far.

“I’ve committed myself to the work. I’m back on the feet. It feels so good to be back on the feet.”

McGregor has won just one UFC fight since he became a two-weight world champion by defeating Eddie Alvarez in 2016.