Jake Paul accepts Khabib’s MMA offer on one condition

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.

Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.

Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.

And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.

“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”

Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and no defeats.

He has since forayed into fight promotion, purchasing and renaming the Russian-based Eagle Fighting Championship.

Paul, who has beaten two former UFC fighters under boxing rules, has now been working with Khabib’s coaches to prepare for a switch to MMA.

The American has suggested he is unwilling, however, to cut significant amounts of mass to enter a lower weight class.

“When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds and do it at welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies and minds doing it,” Paul wrote in a Tweet addressed to UFC president Dana White.

“But I’m going do it at middleweight (185). Health first. P.S Conor [McGregor is] walking around at 190Ibs.”