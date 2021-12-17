Jake Paul says Khabib Nurmagomedov is ‘100 per cent down’ to coach YouTuber in MMA

Paul’s professional boxing venture continues on Saturday as he rematches ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 17 December 2021 10:59
Jake Paul, on rematch with Tyron Woodley: "This is a bank robbery"

Jake Paul has said former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is “100 per cent down” to train the YouTube star in mixed martial arts.

Paul, 24, has ventured into professional boxing in recent years, going 4-0 with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren.

In his most recent bout, in August, the American beat compatriot Tyron Woodley via split decision, and Paul will face the former UFC title holder again on Saturday.

The controversial internet personality is already eyeing a potential move into MMA, however, which he discussed at this week’s pre-fight press conference ahead of his rematch with Woodley, 39.

“I don’t see why – if I can do boxing at this high of a level – that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level,” Paul said.

“I’m gonna go get coached up by [Javier] Mendez, Team Khabib. That’s that. They’re down, 100 per cent.

“I’ve gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first, and then I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

ESPN reported that Mendez, who has coached numerous former UFC champions, confirmed to them that he had been in conversations with Paul.

Russian Nurmagomedov retired as undisputed UFC lightweight champion in 2019, immediately after retaining his belt against Justin Gaethje to extend his unbeaten record to 29-0.

Responding to Paul’s claims around an intended crossover to MMA, Woodley said: “He’s a f*****g liar.

“Let’s do it then. You want to make a bet? Let’s make a bet. You want to fight MMA, come and fight me.

“I came to box him. I went up a weight class-and-a-half. Come to MMA, we’ll fight at middleweight and you’ll really see what it is.”

