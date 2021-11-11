Steven Gerrard: Paddy Pimblett recalls idolising Liverpool legend before journey to UFC
Gerrard was named Aston Villa’s new head coach on Thursday
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has revealed how he idolised Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while growing up.
Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors lightweight champion, made his UFC debut in September, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round.
The Liverpudlian, 26, has quickly become a hit with fans, and he told the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week how he got into mixed martial arts despite a childhood desire to play football.
“Everyone from Liverpool wants to be a football player,” Pimblett said. “Everyone wanted to be Steven Gerrard.
“I realised I was s*** at football when I was like 11, so I stopped playing that anyway and just started being a little s***, going round throwing stones at windows.
“I started going to the gym when I was 15, and it was mad, when it came to jiu-jitsu and grappling I was just a natural. I just took to it straight away. I had to get used to the striking a bit more, but as soon as I had a fight there was no feeling like it.
“I haven’t had a child, but the only feeling I can describe like getting your hand raised in a cage, is having a kid.”
Pimblett’s childhood hero Gerrard was on Thursday named Aston Villa’s new head coach, having left his role as Rangers manager.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies