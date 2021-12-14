PFL commits to staging MMA events in Africa and Europe in 2022

The US-based promotion, launched in 2018, will also kickstart its new Challenger Series

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 14 December 2021 15:57
Comments
<p>PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III</p>

PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III

(PFL)

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is targeting live events in Africa and Europe in 2022, as the mixed martial arts promotion looks to expand its reach.

Launched in 2018, the US-based promotion – which utilises a play-off format unique within MMA – is yet to stage a live event abroad. However, PFL CEO Peter Murray told The Independent that is set to change next year.

“We’ll be making announcements in the first quarter of 2022,” Murray said. “What I can tell you is we’re committed to Africa as a priority market, to develop and grow the sport – at the pro level, at the grass roots level.

“We’re committed to expanding PFL distribution throughout the continent in 2022, and we’re also committed to staging events in Africa in 2022.

“So, the plans are firm, it’s just a matter of finalising partnerships and rolling out those details. But come first quarter, we’ll be in a better position to share some context on that.”

Recommended

Murray also addressed the PFL’s plans to hold events in Europe in 2022, with the UK particularly high on the promotion’s list of intended new destinations.

“With respect to Europe, and in particular the UK, we’re excited about staging events,” Murray said.

“We’ll have a new premium distribution partner in the UK in 2022 – critically important for the PFL – so we expect to tick the box on both distribution and live events in the UK next year.

“We recently announced James Frewin as our head of international distribution and business development. James was previously at WWE, prior to that he was with IMG, so we’re continuing to expand our leadership team and resources to develop key markets – including Europe and specifically the UK.”

James Frewin, the PFL’s new head of international distribution and business development

(PFL)

Another key part of PFL’s growth plan for 2022 is the launch of their Challenger Series, in which up-and-coming fighters will compete for the chance to earn a contract with the promotion.

“We’ll be launching that starting in February,” Murray said. “For ‘22, our priority is to expand the number of events, so check the box there – the Challenger Series helps us to do that.

“It will also serve as a talent development platform, so we’ll also be signing new fighters.”

Forty per cent of the PFL’s roster will consist of new athletes next year, according to Murray, with lightweight champion Kayla Harrison moving on as a free agent.

Recommended

The PFL is already distributed in 160 countries, but it will continue to seek further coverage, Murray said, insisting: “It always comes down to fans, that’s always the main charge.

“We had 100 per cent audience growth in the US this year, but we want to make sure we’re growing our fanbase – and doing so globally.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in