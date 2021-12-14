PFL commits to staging MMA events in Africa and Europe in 2022

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is targeting live events in Africa and Europe in 2022, as the mixed martial arts promotion looks to expand its reach.

Launched in 2018, the US-based promotion – which utilises a play-off format unique within MMA – is yet to stage a live event abroad. However, PFL CEO Peter Murray told The Independent that is set to change next year.

“We’ll be making announcements in the first quarter of 2022,” Murray said. “What I can tell you is we’re committed to Africa as a priority market, to develop and grow the sport – at the pro level, at the grass roots level.

“We’re committed to expanding PFL distribution throughout the continent in 2022, and we’re also committed to staging events in Africa in 2022.

“So, the plans are firm, it’s just a matter of finalising partnerships and rolling out those details. But come first quarter, we’ll be in a better position to share some context on that.”

Murray also addressed the PFL’s plans to hold events in Europe in 2022, with the UK particularly high on the promotion’s list of intended new destinations.

“With respect to Europe, and in particular the UK, we’re excited about staging events,” Murray said.

“We’ll have a new premium distribution partner in the UK in 2022 – critically important for the PFL – so we expect to tick the box on both distribution and live events in the UK next year.

“We recently announced James Frewin as our head of international distribution and business development. James was previously at WWE, prior to that he was with IMG, so we’re continuing to expand our leadership team and resources to develop key markets – including Europe and specifically the UK.”

James Frewin, the PFL’s new head of international distribution and business development (PFL)

Another key part of PFL’s growth plan for 2022 is the launch of their Challenger Series, in which up-and-coming fighters will compete for the chance to earn a contract with the promotion.

“We’ll be launching that starting in February,” Murray said. “For ‘22, our priority is to expand the number of events, so check the box there – the Challenger Series helps us to do that.

“It will also serve as a talent development platform, so we’ll also be signing new fighters.”

Forty per cent of the PFL’s roster will consist of new athletes next year, according to Murray, with lightweight champion Kayla Harrison moving on as a free agent.

The PFL is already distributed in 160 countries, but it will continue to seek further coverage, Murray said, insisting: “It always comes down to fans, that’s always the main charge.

“We had 100 per cent audience growth in the US this year, but we want to make sure we’re growing our fanbase – and doing so globally.”