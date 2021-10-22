Tony Ferguson has reignited his long-time feud with fellow UFC fighter Conor McGregor with a series of social media posts.

The pair have exchanged trash talk with each other for years but they have never faced each other in the octagon. They are both experiencing losing streaks with Ferguson losing to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush and McGregor not recording a win since he beat Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

This could be what inspired Ferguson to take to Instagram and post “Where you at McNuggets!?!” and add that they have “unfinished business”.

Ferguson may be trying to goad McGregor into a fight but the Irish star is more likely to take the bout with another fighter who would earn him more money - Jake Paul. The YouTuber turned boxer has been asking McGregor to fight for a year with the UFC star repeatedly turning him down.

However, McGregor refused to take the possibility of the fight off the table earlier this year.

He told News.com.au: “I couldn’t care about them two dingbats. I don’t see it but never say never. If they’re going to keep competing and whatnot, who knows? But dingbats the two of them.”

McGregor won’t be fighting anytime soon though as he is still recovering from his broken leg, sustained in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The Irish fighter is expected to bout again in 2022.