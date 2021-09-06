UFC fans excited by ‘next big thing’ Paddy Pimblett

Fans are in awe of fighter Paddy Pimblett after he stunned Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini on his UFC debut in a first round knock-out on Saturday.

Vendramini landed a a left hook that dazed Pimblett in the opening moments of their bout. However, the Englishman recovered well to land a series of punches to the South American’s head to seal the fight 35 seconds before the end of the first round.

He has earned himself a lot more supporters due to his performance, though he already had a lot from his 16-3-0 record in the MMA.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Loved every second of this fight great win @paddythebaddy let’s go!!”

While BT Sport journalist Chamatkar Sandhu said: “I’m still reeling from that Paddy Pimblett performance. One of the all time great UFC debuts. Such a shame it wasn’t in front of fans in a sold out arena. His next fight needs to be in England, hopefully in Liverpool. Would be absolute scenes.”

And Combat sports journalist Brett Okamoto added “Wowwwwww. Welcome to the UFC Paddy Pimblett. My word. What a debut. First round KO. With style.”

And while the fight blew fans away, the result was not a shock to Pimblett himself.

He told Michael Bisping: “What did I tell you, Mike? Me and you will be having this conversation after a first-round finish.’ And what happened?

“I’m here to take over, lad. I’m the new cash cow. I’m the new main man on the UFC roster. People are going to be calling me out now. You know who the boy is!

“Dana, Shelby, let’s get England back on, lad! Let’s get back to the UK. Get your boy in the main event, or the co-main, and I’ll blow the roof off the gaff.”